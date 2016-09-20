SHARE THIS

Lillian Marie Hollis Matthews joined her Heavenly family Sept. 18, 2016 in Longview, Texas after a lengthy illness. Services will be held at the First Christian Church Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016 at 10 a.m. with the Rev. David Farmer officiating. Burial will be held at Gardens of Memory at 3 p.m. in Minden following the service. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

She was the only child born to Henry Newton and Marvel Elease Hollis on Sept. 20, 1933 in Brookhaven, Mississippi. She married Harold C. Matthews of Shongaloo on Nov. 12, 1955. Together they had two children, Mark Blaine Matthews of Longview and Tamara Ann Matthews Salmon of The Woodlands, Texas.

She is survived by her two children; four beloved grandchildren Tancy Mae Matthews, Raney Elease Matthews, Riley Blaine Matthews and MacGregor Hollis Salmon; also her son-in-law David Salmon and numerous nieces and nephews.

