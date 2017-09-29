Lillie Bailey of Cullen made sunset Sept. 21, 2017. After 97 years of a peaceful walk on God’s green earth; the church Mother at First Baptist Church, which she loved, was called home.

She was an Eastern Star for more than 50 years and had all 19 degrees honored for women, while humbly planting seeds for many to follow in the betterment of life.

Rites will be held Friday, Sept. 29 at Memorial Funeral Home in Cullen and memorial services will be held Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Holy Temple Church of God in Christ in Cullen.

Related

Comments

comments