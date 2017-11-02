Services for Linda “Kay” Ray will be held Friday, Nov. 3, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel with burial following at Gardens of Memory on Lewisville Road in Minden under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden with Pastor Greg Dunn officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Linda was born on March 30, 1953 in Arcadia and entered into rest Nov. 1, 2017 at 2:55 a.m. in Shreveport. Kay dedicated her life to her husband, children, grands and great grandchildren. She was full of love and kindness to everyone she knew.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Clyde and Dorthea Hancock, sisters; Jeanette McGuyer and Vicky Brazzel, and brother, Charles DeLoach.

She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Danny Ray of Minden, daughters; Dana Ray and James Gibson, Tammy Ray, Mindy and Allen Cherry, and Kimberly Ray all of Minden. Grandchildren are; Cody and Aron Studdard, Kamryn Peterson, Justin Swilley, McKayla Cherry, and Caden Ray, great grands; S. Brody Rayland Studdard, Nevaeh Wiltcher, and Bently Studdard. Honorary special ones she loved as her own; Apple Phillips and Quinton Guillory and Heather Wiltcher, sisters; Dot Rodgers of Blanchard and Theresa Hoing of Shreveport, brothers, Billy Hancock of Alabama, Danny Hancock of Choudrant, Tommy Hancock of Benton, and Johnny DeLoach of Shreveport, in-laws, Clearance “Smokey” McGuire of Iowa, Billy and Mary Ray of Arkansas, Vicki Butler of Minden, Sandra Gent of Minden, and Bobby Ray of New York, and many more nieces, nephews, and friends.

If you knew Kay-you knew a lady of love, kindness, forgiveness, and pure joy and happiness. She was a blessing to all.

Pallbearers will be C. Studdard, Aron Studdard, Justin Swilley, William Bridwell, James Reynolds, and Sidney Bradley.

Honorary pallbearer will be Ethan Chummley.

