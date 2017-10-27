Graveside services for Linda S. Jones, 75, will be held Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Restland Cemetery in Nashville, Arkansas under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home with the Rev. Kenneth Dehart officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Linda was born Feb. 24, 1942 in Nashville, Arkansas and entered into rest Oct. 24, 2017 in Cotton Valley. She worked 24 years with Recycling Employees Federal Credit Union as manager and continued working after the merger with Barksdale Federal Credit Union.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Pete Stone, and brother, Larry Stone.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Hershell Jones of Cotton Valley, sons, Tim Jones and Tuesday of Cotton Valley and Marty Jones and Carmon of Bossier City, grandchildren, Caleb Jones, Madison Jones, Wyatt Jones, Cody Jones, Noah Jones, Zach Jones, Kylie Baker and Noah Baker, great-grandchildren, Melainah Jones and Vivian Jones, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Related

Comments

comments