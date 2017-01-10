Linda White Lindsey, of Houston, Texas, entered into the loving arms of Jesus Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, surrounded by her family. Linda was born in Minden Nov. 15, 1940. She was the first child of Grady Spencer White and Frances Thornton White.

Linda graduated from Minden High School in the Class of 1958. While working in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Linda met her lifelong love, Billy Lindsey. They married in 1962 and were together for almost 55 years. Longtime residents of Houston, Texas, Linda and Bill raised two lovely daughters, Staci and Jill.

Linda was blessed to grow up in a large and close-knit extended family, which included her siblings and many cousins, aunts and uncles. She had a deep faith in God and loved studying the Bible. Linda was a member of The Woodlands United Methodist Church in The Woodlands, Texas.

Linda devoted herself to family and friends, always offering her listening ear, wisdom and a warm and welcoming heart. She loved the beach and long walks along the ocean’s edge. She cared deeply about others and loved helping them improve their health and their life. Over the years, she built a successful business with NuSkin/Pharmanex in the health and wellness field. She always embraced the opportunity to give of herself and invest in the lives of others. She made friends everywhere she went and she leaves behind many who cared deeply about her.

She was preceded into heaven by her parents and one brother, Lt. Gary Spencer White.

There were also many other loved ones in heaven waiting to greet her.

Linda is survived by her devoted husband, Bill Lindsey, along with her two precious daughters, Staci Lindsey Hays and husband, Steve, of Hilton Head, South Carolina; and Jill Lindsey McKay and husband, Scott, of San Antonio, Texas. She was a loving and devoted grandmother to three very blessed grandchildren: Preston Hays, Cade McKay and Anna Claire McKay.

Linda is also survived by her brother, Steve White and wife, Louise; nieces, Amy White Page, Wende White Brewer and Julie White Leftwich; nephews, Kent White, Bryan White, Spencer White and Jay White; two uncles: Kenny Thornton (wife, Peggy) and Bobby Thornton (wife, Joyce); and one aunt, Ruby Thornton Vance (husband, Thomas). She is also survived by a special cousin/sister, Bonnie White Brown.

In addition to her immediate family, she leaves behind a number of beloved cousins and many friends.

She was kind and gracious and her very favorite thing was being with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

At Linda’s request, there will be a private family gathering to celebrate and honor her life Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nourish the Children, an initiative dear to Linda’s heart. To make a donation in Linda’s honor, please go to ljl.millionsofmeals.com.

