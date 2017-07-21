Funeral services for Lindy Thornton will be held Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Pine Grove United Methodist Church in Minden with Bro. Jerry Brannen officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Lindy was born Feb. 14, 1952 in Wynne, Arkansas and entered into rest July 19, 2017 in Minden. Lindy was a nurse and worked in the Health Care Field for over 30 years. She loved caring for people.

She was preceded in death by her parents, the late Henry and Thelma Jane Jenkins and two sisters, Mona Lisa Dison and Peggy Ann Doherty.

She is survived by her husband Ricky Thornton of Minden, son, Joe Faulkner (Angel) of El Dorado, Arkansas, brothers, Samuel Jenkins of Pedal, Mississippi, and Donald Jenkins of Baytown, Texas, grandson, Ashley Faulkner (Amanda)and granddaughter, Johni Howard (Sam) all of El Dorado, four great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Ricky Lile, Ashley Faulkner, Sam Harvard, Joe Ballard, Tyler Wheeler and Jay Doherty.

