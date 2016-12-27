Funeral services for Mr. Lionel McCullen, 81, will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel in Springhill with the Rev. Todd Pickard officiating. Interment will follow in Springhill Cemetery under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home.

Mr. McCullen was born on May 14, 1935 to F. C. and Pauline Caroline Gosdin McCullen in Arcadia and passed away on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 in Springhill. He worked as a milk man for Sanitary Dairy and later Borden Milk Co. retiring after 35 years of service. He was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force serving from 1953 to 1957 and he loved to fish.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Marie Thompson McCullen of Springhill; four sons, Keith McCullen and wife, Cindy of Sarepta, Tommy Carpenter and wife, Susan of Springhill, Jimmy Carpenter and wife, Viki of Sarepta, Michael McCullen and wife, Angela of Sarepta; two daughters, Linda Cheatham and husband Wesley of Taylor, Arkansas, Gaylan Thompson and Greg Maynard of White Hall, Arkansas; 17 grandchildren, Brian Lynn Parker, Paula K. Cheatham, Samantha Cheatham, Amy Coile, Joel McCullen, Brian Lee Bonner, Chris Bonner, Brandon Carpenter, William Ferguson, Chris McDonald, Tim McDonald, Kyle Carpenter, Shane Thompson, Amanda Thompson, Elizabeth Kearney, Kayla Boots, Colten McCullen; 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Wayne McCullen and wife, Sandra of Natchitoches; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Mr. McCullen was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Billy Ray McCullen (12/25/1990).

Pallbearers will be Brian Lynn Parker, Joel McCullen, Brian Lee Bonner, Chris Bonner, Brandon Carpenter, Kyle Carpenter, Shane Thompson and Colten McCullen.

Sign our online guest book at www.baileyfuneralhome.net

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

