Lions Camp hosts summer camp for children with special needs

Applications for a summer vacation full of fun for special needs youth in the Minden and surrounding area are now being accepted by members of the Minden Lions Club.

The Louisiana Lions Camp, located north of Leesville, will open Sunday, May 28.

There will be a one-week session for Youth with Pulmonary disorders, two one-week sessions for the mild mentally challenged ages 8-19, two one-week sessions for youth with diabetes ages 6-14, two one-week sessions for visual, hearing and orthopedically impaired youth ages 7-19.

There is no cost to the parents for the campers’ stay. All requests for summer camp are handled locally by Lions, and each applicant requires a Lion sponsorship.

For more information about the camp, contact Jerry Madden of the Minden Lions Club at 401-5421 or 377-2277. More information can be found on the camp’s website at www.lionscamp.org.