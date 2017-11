Neal and Vinnie Patel, surrounded by family and friends, city officials and Greater Minden Chamber board members, cut the ribbon at the Little Caesars grand opening Tuesday. The pizza restaurant officially opened its doors at 10:30 a.m. and is located at 1026 Homer Road in the Stage shopping center. Minden’s Little Caesars, known for its $5 Hot-N-Ready large pizzas, is the first for Webster Parish.

