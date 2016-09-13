Local teams have crucial games in season’s early stage

SHARE THIS

It’s week three in the LHSAA and week five in the MAIS as four Webster Parish schools prepare for pivotal games on the gridiron.

This week, The Minden Crimson Tide (2-0) will host the second installment of what some are calling the “Webster Parish Super Bowl” when the North Webster Knights (1-1) visit W.W. Williams Stadium for a matchup between 4A and 3A contenders. Minden is riding high after defeating Haughton, while North Webster’s offense came alive last week, scoring 55 points against Homer.

While the matchup in Minden will draw most of the parish’s focus, the Glenbrook Apaches and Lakeside Warriors have important games to play as well.

Glenbrook (1-3, 0-1) fell 30-15 last week in Bastrop against the Prairie View Academy Spartans.

Now behind the 8-ball, the Apaches have to regroup for a non-district contest with Riverfield Academy in Rayville. The Apaches need some momentum before next week’s district duel with River Oaks in Minden.

The Lakeside Warriors (0-2) are looking to pick up their first win of the season this week when Grambling pays a visit to Sibley for a non-district game.

Lakeside has scored 26 points each in their first two outings, surpassing their point total from all of 2015 in two games. Kudos to first-year head coach Jason Martin for getting the offense going. Now, the Warriors need to shore up the defense in order to pick up win No. 1.

For fans of the Crimson Tide, a tailgate has been scheduled for those who wish to arrive early for the week’s premier matchup. The fun starts at 5 p.m. and carries on until kickoff between the Tide and Knights. Hot dogs, sausage and drinks will be served and games will be played, so get out and support our local athletes.

