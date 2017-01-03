Lois Annette “Ann” Butts Greene, 79, of Homer, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Jan. 1, while surrounded by family and loved ones.

Ann was born June 9, 1937 in Winnfield. Her parents Philip Issic Butts and Ruth O’Dell Bevell Butts; sisters Virginia Olsby and Jean Bland; and brothers Willis Butts and Joe Butts preceded her in death.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years E. Clinton Greene; daughter Sherry Finck of Benton son Steven Greene and wife Rebecca Greene of Minden daughter Stacey Pearson of Homer, four granddaughters Lauren Annette Bresch, Crystal Mandino, Annette Pearson and Allesen Pearson; great-grandchildren Piper Mandino, Brennen Bresch, and Tate Mandino; and her sisters Marie Jacobs of Winnfield and Billy Ruth Jones of Shreveport.

Ann was a member of the Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Minden. After 20 years of nursing she retired and fulfilled her passion of remodeling and decorating old homes. Ann and Clinton where quite a team. He would work on the home renovations and she would pick out the perfect paint colors and furnishings. She had an amazing sense of style and loved to shop. She enjoyed traveling, especially to her second home in Branson, Missouri. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren who loved her dearly. Ann loved the Lord and our great country. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends and they take great comfort knowing she is with her Lord and Savior.

The family will receive guests Tuesday, Jan. 3 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Rose Neath Funeral Home, located at 211 Murrell St. in Minden. The funeral will be held Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 10 a.m. at Rose Neath in Minden followed by a graveside service at Cypress Creek Baptist Church, located on Hwy 505, in Dodson.

Pallbearers will be Chris Bresch, Troy O’Neal, Royce Greene, Tyler Mandino, Daren Bramley and Timmy McKee.

Honorary pallbearers will be Rayford Greene, Gerald McGee, Sharon Yeates, and Kay Riddell.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ghandi and staff and Dr. Bicknell. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Ann Greene to the Cypress Creek Cemetery Trust 2940 Hwy 505, Dodson, LA 71422.

