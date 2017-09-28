Celebration of Life Services for Lonnie Ray Randall will be held Saturday, Sept. 30, 11 a.m. at Point Pleasant CME Church with Bishop Kelvin Stewart officiating. Interment will follow at the Point Pleasant Cemetery.

The Life Book of Lonnie Ray Randall was opened when he was born to the late Carrie Christopher on Feb. 7, 1944 in Homer. He was reared by his aunt, the late Mattie Kelly. Lonnie accepted and believed in Christ. He attended Point Pleasant C.M. E. Church under the leadership of Dr. Perrico Robinson Sr. where he served faithfully on the deacon board, until his health failed.

Lonnie received his formal education through the Claiborne Parish School System. He was drafted into the United States Army on Aug. 14, 1967. He served his country during Vietnam War. For his performance of a job well done, he received an honorable discharge. Upon his discharge and return to the states, he began his employment as a heavy equipment operator for many years until he retired after a major injury.

On July 30, 1960, he united in holy matrimony with Miss Violet Mae Hill, whom he loved and supported dearly. Lonnie was a proud father and grandfather devoting his love and attention to his grandchildren Ryan, Zyan, and his heart, his one and only granddaughter Kailynn who he took pride in spoiling daily.

Lonnie began gospel singing with various groups in the area. He was a member of the Southern Voilion Airs, The Gospel Warriors, The Soul Searchers of Springhill and The Minden Soul Stirrers.

His final chapter was closed in his home on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at approximately 5:45 a.m. where he just slept away in the mist of his beloved wife and his granddaughter. God dispatched heavenly angels amidst celestial fireworks and granted holy independence to His faithful servant. He was preceded in death by his son, Adovorn Fuller; his mother, Carrie Christopher; his aunt, Mattie Kelly; his step father, Milton Christopher; his maternal grandparents and his uncles.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories his loving and devoted wife who stuck by his side for 57 years, Violet Mae Randall of Homer; one daughter: RoLonda Stanley-Allen (Taras) of Minden; two step sisters: Linda Collinson (Roy) and Debra Christopher both of Rusk, Texas; five grandchildren: Rarshaud Maxie of Dallas, Dylan Turk, Ryan Stanley, Zyan Stanley and Kailynn Allen all of Minden; one uncle: Winford Randall (Mary) of Dallas: six god children: Robert Winzer of Houston; April Manuel of Dallas, Quanshateshia Lincoln (Cornelius) of Arlington, Texas, Sheena Francais (Christopher) of Houston; Tierra Manuel of Tyler, Texas, Keriscous Hampton of Carthage, Texas; and Orlanderius Green of Homer: close cousins: Jessie Randall (Rose) of Homer; Mattie Winzer and Diana Anderson both of Houston; Artheda Ranson of Chicago, Illinois; Obra Day of Pittsburgh, California; Larece Phillips of San Francisco, California; and Sharron Pitts (David) of Arlington; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 29 in the chapel of Kennon’s Mortuary from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Services are entrusted to Kennon’s Mortuary. Email condolences may be sent to kennonsmortuary@suddenlink.net.

