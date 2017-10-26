Loud music leads to arrest

Loud music led to the seizure of 69 grams of marijuana Tuesday. Brandon Day, 33, of the 200 block of Church Street in Sarepta was charged with possession of marijuana third offense. Officer Eric Swartout was in the parking lot of Circle K at the intersection of Shreveport Road and Erwin Thompson Drive when Day approached the stoplight with loud music coming from his truck, according to reports. Swartout followed Day to the Webster Parish Courthouse and Day pulled into the parking lot and parked.

The officer then pulled behind the truck with his overhead lights activated, at which time Day looked back and started cussing and moving around the truck, the report said. Day was then asked to step out of the truck and patted down for safety. During the pat down, the officer reportedly held an object in the pocket of Day’s hoodie. Day then reportedly the officer it was marijuana. Day was then handcuffed and a large bag of marijuana was then removed from Day’s hoodie. No other narcotics were found during a search of Day’s truck. This marks Day’s third possession of marijuana arrest. He was convicted of the crime in 2015 and again in May. He also was cited for loud music. Day was booked at police headquarters and transferred to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center. In an unrelated incident, a Cotton Valley man was arrested after he reportedly pepper sprayed another man. Christian Davis, 26, of the 300 block of Lewis Ave in Cotton Valley, was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated criminal damage to property. Lt. Seth Young was dispatched to Evans Street in reference to two people arguing. Davis told the officer the victim came after him so he sprayed him with pepper spray, according to reports. Davis then got into his car to leave, at which time the victim was standing in front of the car.

Davis then chased up the driveway of an Evans Street home and got the car stuck between two homes, damaging both homes, the report said. Two 8-year-old girls were standing in the doorway of one of the homes as Davis struck the houses porch with the car taking out the porches support beam, according to the report. Davis was booked at police headquarters and transferred to BDCC.

