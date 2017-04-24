Funeral services for Louise Dukes will be held Monday, April 24, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden with the Rev. Chuck Woodard officiating. Interment will follow at Gardens of Memory in Minden. The family received friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Louise was born Aug. 29, 1927 in Tallulah and entered into rest April 21, 2017 in Minden.

She was preceded in death by her husband D. W. Dukes, daughter Ruth Dukes, son Paul Douglas Dukes, granddaughter Cindy Wood, and special and beloved aunt Ted Olson.

She is survived by her daughter Betty Tate of Ringgold, brother Danny Beard of Tallulah, granddaughter Dina Holland of Sibley, great-grandchildren Hailey Smith, Lance Wood and Preston Wood, great-great-grandchildren Lexi, Ella, and Sage Wood, sister-in-law Larue Barnes, and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.

Pallbearers were Preston Wood, Kenny Jordan, Lory White, Lee Beggett, Wayne Booth and Earl Glass

The family would like to thank Dr. Norwood, Dr. Phillips, Dr. Kiser, and Town and Country Nursing Home for the care given our loved one and making her family there.

Related

Comments

comments