The Minden High School Louisi-Annes will be going to businesses in town on the Tuesday to take orders for Hugh Woods’ jambalaya plate lunches. The lunches will be brought to the business on Monday, Sept. 26 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Lunches will be $8 and must be prepaid. Proceeds will be help support the MHS Louisi-Annes.

