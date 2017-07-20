Louisiana Civil Justice Tour returns to Minden July 24

After a successful visit to Webster Parish last year, the Justice Tour returns to the Webster Parish Library July 24 from 1-3 p.m. for a two-hour legal assistance session.

The Louisiana Civil Justice Center launched the Justice Tour in 2016 to address overwhelming legal need in the poorest and most underserved rural parishes of the state.

The first tour visited 15 different parishes, including Webster, providing over 500 people with direct legal assistance and, through new partnerships with libraries and local organizations, sharing critical information about existing legal resources at the local and statewide levels with rural communities.

In recognition of its success in raising awareness about barriers to justice in rural Louisiana, the tour was honored with the Louisiana State Bar Association’s 2016 “Legal Services Innovation” award.

Building upon the success of last year’s tour, LCJC will host civil legal clinics at libraries in 16 parishes.

The clinics, which are open to the public, will allow residents to speak with an attorney about a wide range of civil legal issues

including divorce and custody, consumer debt, housing, and successions, offering advice, legal documents, and referrals free of charge.

In addition to holding free legal clinics, LCJC will meet with representatives of local businesses, community organizations, and legal

services organizations to discuss the main legal challenges facing each parish and build awareness about the services that LCJC offers.

“With poverty comes inequality, and with inequality comes injustice,” said Jonathan Rhodes, Executive Director of the Louisiana Civil Justice Center. “The Justice Tour will bring lawyers to the parts of our state that are in the greatest need with the goal of ensuring justice, equality, and prosperity for all.”

Some of the areas where the LCJC can provide legal assistance are: divorce, writing your will, leases, property disputes, wage claims, domestic violence and custody matters, but they are not limited to these.

Attendees are encouraged to bring all documents related to their issue and a valid Louisiana ID.

