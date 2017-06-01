Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stocks Turner’s Pond

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stocked Turner’s Pond with about 1,000 pounds of catfish Wednesday. That equates to about 600 to 700 catfish for fishermen to catch on the pond. This is the second time this year LDWF has stocked the pond. Officials said the pond will be stocked at least one more time this year. LDWF stocked the pond with healthy catfish as part of the “Get Out and Fish” program. In February, the pond was stocked with trout. The catfish stocking is ahead of the Free Fishing Weekend set for June 10 and 11. Those without fishing licenses are allowed to fish during this weekend, but officials said all fishing regulations, including size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions will remain in effect. The free fishing weekend is an incentive to get families and friends together and outside to enjoy the best fishing opportunities in Louisiana.

