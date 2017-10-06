Louisiana Tech travels to take on UAB in C-USA action

RUSTON – Louisiana Tech will jump head first into Conference USA play this weekend when the Bulldogs travel to take on UAB on the road this Saturday, Oct. 7 in Birmingham. The game is set to kick off at 3 p.m. CT Saturday at Legion Field in Birmingham. The game will be streamed on CUSA.TV for subscribers, while fans can also tune in to the radio broadcast on the LA Tech Sports Network on KXKZ-FM (107.5). Fans can also access audio from LA Tech’s radio broadcast for free through the LA Tech Mobile X app or the Red Peach Media app. Louisiana Tech enters the league matchup with a 3-2 overall record and a 1-0 mark in Conference USA play after a 23-22 road win over WKU on Sept. 16. UAB is coming off a bye week after a tough 46-43 road loss at North Texas on Sept. 23. The Blazers are 2-2 overall on the season and 0-1 in C-USA games. “You go into week six and this is kind of where the line in the sand was drawn where we needed to get through the first five games of the year and now we get into conference play,” head coach Skip Holtz said. “This is kind of the start of a whole new season for us. Hopefully the lessons we have learned in the first five games are going to be able to help catapult us forward because we are going to need every one of those maturing moments as we move into conference play.” The game on Saturday will mark the sixth meeting all-time between Louisiana Tech and UAB and the first since 2014 when it was announced the Blazers football program was being dropped. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series over UAB with a perfect 5-0 record against the Blazers, including three wins on the road in Birmingham. In 2014, LA Tech traveled to Legion Field and came back with a 40-24 victory over UAB.

