LSU Webster-Claiborne Alumni Banquet set for Friday

The LSU Webster-Claiborne Alumni Banquet and golf tournament return to Pine Hills Country Club in Minden Friday.

The event has become a staple of summer in Minden, known for drawing great LSU ambassadors to Minden. This year’s speakers will be former LSU team captain and running back Jacob Hester and former All-American safety Craig Steltz. Both were integral parts of LSU’s 2007 National Championship team.

“All the proceeds from the golf tournament and the banquet go to our LSU Scholarship Fund,” tournament and banquet organizer Gary Haynes said. “We’re going to give two scholarships at $1,000 per year for four years, as long as they maintain the requirements of LSU. Our goal is to increase the scholarship amount as we build up our endowment.”

The golf tournament will tee-off at 10 a.m. Friday with the fish fry to follow at 6:30 p.m. The deadline to enter the tournament is June 13 and golfers must be at least 18 years of age to play. Of course food and drinks will be provided.

This year’s tournament sponsor is Elm Street Dental Center. Hospitality sponsor is Citizens National Bank and this year’s banquet sponsor is Gibsland Bank and Trust.

Minden’s Finest Storage and Hebert’s Town and Country will serve as scorecard and tee sponsor, respectively. Webster Parish Sheriff Gary Sexton will serve as golf ball sponsor, Mike’s Hometown Spirits as golf cart sponsor, Anytime Vending and Walkmar Resources are sponsoring the beverage cart and ice and R&V Works will sponsor the course prizes.

There are still sponsorship opportunities available to interested persons or businesses.

Gold Sponsors – $1,000 (Comes with two, two-man teams in the tournament, hole sponsor sign, 4 mulligans per player, 5-iron shots per player, express registration, gift, table and 8 tickets for the banquet, signage and logo on tournament banner.)

Purple Sponsor – $500 (Comes with one team in tournament, hole sponsor sign, 4 mulligans per player, 5-iron shot per player, express registration, gift, 4 tickets to the banquet and sponsor name on tournament banner.)

Hole Sponsorship – $100 (Comes with company signage on one of the tee boxes.)

As usual, there will be tremendous raffle and silent auction items up for grabs.

Tickets for the banquet and fish fry are still available for $30 per person or $50 per couple. To RSVP, call Kay Elzen at 377-8364 or 455-2294.

