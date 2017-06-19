LSU’s Hester, Steltz speak to Webster-Claiborne LSU Alumni

Two Louisiana State University football legends shared insights into their friendship and days on the gridiron, as Jacob Hester and Craig Steltz shared the stage as keynote speakers for the LSU Webster-Claiborne Alumni Banquet Friday at Pine Hills Country Club in Minden.

Hester, one of the all-time great LSU running backs, and Steltz, an All-American safety on LSU’s 2007 National Championship team, were brought in to speak to the pro-LSU crowd of roughly 100 guests and did not disappoint, even engaging the crowd in a brief period of question and answer.

Chapter President Gary Haynes led off the evening by awarding Kay and Fred Elzen with the Anna Laura and JC Johnson Lifetime of Dedication and Support Award, followed by the announcement of this year’s two scholarship recipients.

Each year the LSU Webster-Claiborne Alumni Association awards two scholarships to LSU-bound students, with each receiving $1,000 of financial assistance per semester, conditional upon upholding the academic requirements of LSU.

This year’s winners each come from North Webster High School: Brianna Murray and Hayden Corbell.

After receiving their awards, Haynes went right into the auction items as patrons gave their hard-earned dollars to ensure things like the scholarships and alumni association can continue to thrive.

At the banquet, it was announced that in total, LSU has received more than $255,000 from Webster Parish, the fourth-highest total for any chapter.

