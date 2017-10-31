Graveside services for Ms. Lucille Lyvinue McCuen, 90, will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at the Union Springs Cemetery, Shongaloo, with Bro. Larry Buford officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home in Springhill.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Ms. McCuen was born on Feb. 3, 1927 to Charlie Brooksie and Berta Mae Dollar McCuen in Shongaloo and passed away on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 in Minden. She was a member of First Baptist Church Cotton Valley and was retired from International Paper Co. after 30 years of service. After retirement she worked for Marriott Hotel and served as social service director for the Bossier Council on Aging.

She is survived by her son, Michael Magee of Cotton Valley; daughter, Oleta Wallace and husband, Glen of Bossier City; two grandsons, Jonathan Wallace and wife, Tenaya of Los Angeles, CA, Zachary Wallace and wife, Hannah of Bossier City; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Wallace, Eva Wallace, Xanathan Wallace, and Magnolia Wallace; brother, Carlton McCuen and wife, JoAnn of Shongaloo; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Ms. McCuen was preceded in death by her parents; son, Charles Magee; sisters, Vonceil Martin, Bronice Woods; and brothers, B.W. “Red” McCuen, Roy Glyn McCuen, James McCuen, and Clinton McCuen.

Pallbearers will be Michael Magee, Jonathan Wallace, Zachary Wallace, and Glen Wallace.

