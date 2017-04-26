‘Lucky’ and ‘Frito’ jailed on drug charges

SPRINGHILL — “Frito” and “Lucky” weren’t so lucky after deputies reportedly found them with drugs during a traffic stop.

During a routine traffic stop for an expired license plate, deputies said the driver of the car, Amanda “Lucky” Balentine, 38, gave consent to search the vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit.

Deputies reportedly found used syringes and several small bags that contained suspected methamphetamine residue inside of the suspect’s purse. A sugar spoon with suspected methamphetamine residue was also located, the report said.

Balentine was placed under arrest and charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The passenger, Jim “Frito” Florey, 48, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies reportedly found a smoking device in Florey’s pocket with suspected marijuana inside during the search.

Both subjects were transported to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

