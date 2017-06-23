Services for Luther Lee Amos Jr. affectionately known as “Bina” and “Lee,” will be held at noon Saturday, June 24, 2017 at the Zion Hill Baptist Church in Doyline. The Rev. Richard J. Jefferson will be officiating.

‘Bina’ crossed over to the other shoes while residing in Johnson City, Tennessee. Preceding him in death were his maternal grandparents: J.D., and Irma Jean Harris, paternal grandparents: Rosie Mae Amos and Ardis Amos Sr.

Cherishing his memories forever will be his mother: Caolyn Cole (Dewey), father: Luther Amos Sr. (Nita) brother: DeCarros Amos (Toya), one son Jeremy Lee Amos, a very special friend Mindy Dotson the mother of his son; aunts: Pam Herring (Curtis), Sharon Doyle (Mark) Marilyn Burt and Rebecca Amos.

Services are entrusted to Benevolent Funeral Home, located at 401 East Union in Minden. There will be no family hour.

