A celebration of life service for Mack Lee Charping Sr. will be held at Habacu’s Mexican Restaurant from 3 until 5 p.m., Sunday, April 23. A private graveside service for the family will follow at Pine Grove United Methodist Church.

Mack Charping was born July 9, 1951 in Shreveport and he passed away April 18, 2017.

Charping graduated from Woodlawn High School and was an NCAA All-American Golfer from Stephen F. Austin University. He was an avid fisherman and painter by trade. Throughout Mack’s career as a golfer, he won numerous club championships, including the Red River Classic and ranked No. 2 in the NAIA at the height of his career.

Charping is preceded in death by his parents, Mack G. and Viola “Peewee” Charping of Sibley.

He is survived by his son Mack Lee Charping Jr. and his children Makenzie and Seth; daughter Brandy Charping Hughes and husband Daniel, and their two children Justyce and Bo Ortego; sisters, Helen Charping Nicholas and husband Charles and Catherine Charping Hunt and husband Brent; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A special thanks goes to his lifelong friends Ronnie Gleason and Randy Hollowell for their friendship, devotion, love and kindness.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that a tribute in Mack’s honor be sent to one of the following special causes: David Toms Foundation, located in Shreveport which sponsors many activities related to golf for children http://www.davidtomsfoundation.com. Their address is 1111 Academy, Shreveport, LA 71115 or The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, committed to alleviating the suffering caused by mental illness by awarding grants that will lead to advances and breakthroughs in scientific research http://bbrfoundation.org/memorial-tribute Their address is 90 Park Avenue, 16th Floor; New York, NY 10016.

Related

Comments

comments