Perfect shopping weather was how Minden’s Downtown Director Becky White described the annual Main to Main Trade Days Friday afternoon. Mother nature held back the predicted rain Friday and hundreds of shoppers took part in the annual sale, which spans 50 miles from Springhill to Heflin. Local and out-of-town vendors and cooks set up booths along the route. White said Main to Main is one of the premier events in Webster Parish and this year did not let down.

Related

Comments

comments