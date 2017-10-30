Main to Main event offers unique ‘spree’

50 miles of shopping, fun kicks of Friday across parish

Fifty miles of food, fun and shopping is coming to Minden and Springhill and everywhere in between next weekend.

On Friday and Saturday the Minden and Springhill Main Street programs will team up with the towns along U.S. 371 to host the 18th annual Main to Main.

Main to Main will go north from Heflin to downtown Minden and then west on U.S. 80 to Dixie Inn and then north on U.S. 371 through Cotton Valley and Sarepta, turning off at Cullen and going from there to downtown Springhill, Downtown Director Becky White said.

The event will consist of store specials, antique sales, flea markets, garage sales, food vendors, bake sales, church bazaars, children’s activities and other events.

“Main to Main Trade Days has become one of the premier events of our parish, and we’re expecting thousands of visitors,” White said. “We are ready and set up begins early Friday morning. There will be art, crafts, jellies, jams and food vendors in downtown Minden and all along the route.”

There is no cost to participate and pre-registration is not necessary, however registration is required and spaces cost $10 in downtown Minden and Springhill.

For more information or to receive a registration form, call 377-2144 or 539-5681.

Related

Comments

comments