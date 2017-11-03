Main to Main now underway

Minden and Springhill’s Main Street Projects’ Main to Main Trade Days began early this morning and will go through Saturday with 50 miles of food, fun and more.

Main to Main will go north from Heflin to downtown Minden on U.S. 371 and then west on U.S. 80 to Dixie Inn and then north on U.S. 371 through Cotton Valley and Sarepta, turning off at Cullen and going from there to downtown Springhill, Downtown Director Becky White said.

The event will consist of store specials, antique sales, flea markets, garage sales, food vendors, bake sales, church bazaars, children’s activities and other events.

“Main to Main Trade Days has become one of the premier events of our parish, and we’re expecting thousands of visitors,” White said. “We are ready and set up begins early Friday morning. There will be art, crafts, jellies, jams and food vendors in downtown Minden and all along the route.”

For more information, call 377-2144 or 539-5681.

