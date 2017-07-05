Man accused of reckless driver arrested for meth

A Minden man who told officers he ‘smoked all his marijuana’ was arrested on meth charges following a traffic stop.

Wesley Haynes, 39, of the 3000 block of Goodwill Road, is facing charges of second offense possession of meth, speeding, passing in a no passing zone and no driver’s license on person.

While on patrol along Louisiana Highway 531 Monday morning, Officer First Class Chris Hammontree saw Haynes, who was driving a dark 2004 Chevy pickup truck with a 4-wheeler in the bed, pass an 18-wheeler in a no-passing zone, according to the arrest affidavit.

About the same time, dispatch notified Hammontree of a reported reckless driver fitting the description in the area. As the officer tried to catch up with the vehicle, he could see him in the distance passing cars in no-passing zones, the report said.

Haynes then merged onto Interstate 20 and Hammontree followed, reaching a speed of around 120 mph to catch up to the truck.

Haynes then got stuck behind an 18-wheeler and attempted to exit at the Dixie Inn exit in an attempt to evade the officer, the report said. Haynes then stopped at the end of the exit ramp.

When Hammontree approached the vehicle, he could smell a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from the truck, the report said. When asked where his marijuana was, Haynes reportedly told Hammontree and Officer Antonio Mims he smoked it all about an hour before.

Haynes told officers no marijuana was in the truck and could search it and his person, according to the report. While searching the truck, Mims reportedly found a small baggie containing less than a gram of meth in the center cup holder.

Haynes was transported to police headquarters where he was booked and transported to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

Related

Comments

comments