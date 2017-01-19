Man accused of sending nude photos to underage girls

A Bossier City man was arrested after investigators said he sent sexually explicit messages to four minor girls in Webster Parish.

David Adam Lemmons, 20, of the 2200 block of Loreco Street, is facing four counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of obstruction of justice.

He is accused of sending nude photos of himself and sexual messages to girls between the ages of 14 and 16 on Snapchat and Facebook.

Following a criminal complaint, Lemmons was questioned by investigators and reportedly admitted to sending the messages over the past four months. He told investigators he knew it was wrong, but could not find a female partner his age, according to the arrest affidavit.

Lemmons told investigators he deleted the nude photos and messages he sent to the victims after being contacted by investigators because he knew why he was being contacted, according to the arrest affidavit. His cellphone was placed into evidence.

Lemmons was placed under arrest and transferred to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

