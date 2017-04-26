Man ‘acting crazy’ leads to fake weed arrest

DUBBERLY— A Monroe man suspected of being high on synthetic marijuana and yelling at a truck stop clerk was arrested on multiple drug charges.

Deputies Shawn Jenkins and Marshall Merritt were dispatched to a truck stop on Louisiana Highway 532 Sunday after a male, later identified as 27-year-old Demarcus Tugler, was reportedly throwing up outside the store and “acting crazy.”

Store clerks told the deputies Tugler was outside smoking an unknown substance and throwing up before he entered the store and began stumbling around and knocking things over, according to the arrest affidavit.

Tugler began yelling at the clerks when he was asked to leave. The clerks then had Tugler sit at a table until deputies arrived.

When deputies arrived, Tugler was unresponsive and deputy Merritt had to shake him to get him to wake up, according to the report. Once he woke up, Tugler appeared impaired and dazed and had severely slurred speech, the report said.

During a search of Tugler, deputies reportedly found a partially smoked synthetic marijuana cigar in his pocket.

Tugler requested medical treatment and was transported to Minden Medical Center.

After being released from medical treatment, deputy John Byrd placed Tugler under arrest and transported him to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

During booking, deputies reportedly found three small bags of suspected synthetic marijuana in Tugler’s sock. After reportedly telling deputies nothing else would be found, a set of drug scales were found in the suspect’s clothing.

Tugler was booked on charges of possession of synthetic marijuana, disturbing the peace by intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

