Man allegedly climbs in neighbor’s window, asked to leave

DOYLINE — A Doyline man accused of climbing through the window of his neighbor while they were home was arrested Sunday.

Webster Parish Sheriff deputies said multiple witnesses identified Jeffery “Gump” Delano, 32, of the 100 block of Hickory Hollow Drive in Doyline, as the suspect that climbed into a window on the side of a home, also in the 100 block of Hickory Hollow Drive, without permission.

Delano was told to leave by one of the witnesses, at which he stood and stared at the witness, before climbing out of the window he entered, according to the arrest affidavit.

Delano was charged of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and booked into Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

