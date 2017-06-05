Man leads police on chase, arrested for crack cocaine

A man who led police on a chase was arrested on multiple drug charges.

Courtney Jenkins, 33, of the 1400 block of Webster Avenue, is facing charges of possession of crack cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, aggravated flight, resisting an officer by flight and obstruction of justice. A probation and parole hold was also placed on Jenkins.

Officer Josh Lavrinc attempted to stop the vehicle Jenkins was driving Wednesday along West Street. Jenkins refused to stop and drove left of the centerline to avoid traffic and pedestrians, the arrest affidavit said.

Once Jenkins reached the dead-end of Rebecca Street, police said he exited the vehicle with it still in drive and began to run into the woods. Officer Lavrinc began chasing Jenkins and saw him throw an object, later identified as 2 grams of individually packed marijuana, the report said.

Officer Lavrinc ordered Jenkins out of the woods at gunpoint and he was placed under arrest.

During a search of Jenkins car, officers found a green Crown Royal bag in the front seat that contained a large bag of marijuana that weighed 1 ounce and a small bag that contained marijuana and crack cocaine weighing 3 grams, according to the report. A pack of swisher sweet cigars, which police say, is commonly used to smoke marijuana, and set of digital scales was also found in the car.

Jenkins reportedly told officers the suspected drugs were his and that is why he fled police.

Jenkins was also cited for driving under suspension, running a stop sign, driving left of center, obstruction of windshield and speeding.

Jenkins was booked into Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

In an unrelated incident, a Minden man was arrested on multiple charges after marijuana was reportedly found in his boot during a traffic stop.

Anton Allen, 28, of the 800 block of Sibley Road is facing charges of possession of marijuana, speeding, no driver’s license, no insurance, two counts of no child restraints and a warrant for contempt of court.

Deputy Marhsall Merritt stopped Allen for driving 55 in a 45 mph zone along the service road. During the traffic stop, Allen was asked to exit the vehicle and patted down for officer safety, according to the arrest affidavit.

During the search, deputy Merritt reportedly found a small bag of marijuana in Allen’s left boot and placed him under arrest.

Also in the car were two 5-year-old children without booster seats. They were released to their mother.

During a name check, deputy Merritt learned Allen does not have a valid driver’s license and had an active warrant. A DMV check also showed the vehicle had canceled insurance, which was towed from the scene.

Allen was transported to BDCC and booked on the above charges.

In a separate traffic stop along the Service Road, deputy Merritt arrested a second Minden man on drug charges.

Marty Randall Garrett, 34, of the 1900 block of Louisiana Highway 531 is facing charges of improper lane use and possession of marijuana.

A traffic stop was conducted after the vehicle Garrett was driving was seen crossing the center and fog lines, the arrest affidavit said.

During the stop, Garrett appeared to be shaking and nervous and was asked to exit the vehicle, the report said. During questioning, Garrett reportedly told the deputy he had a “40” sack of marijuana located under the back seat.

The suspected marijuana was taken as evidence and Garrett was placed under arrest and booked into BDCC.

