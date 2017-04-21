Man points gun at deputies, arrested

A Minden man accused of pointing a handgun at multiple Webster Parish Sheriff deputies is being held on a more than $450,000 bond.

Just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to the 16000 block of Highway 80 after receiving a complaint that a man was walking along the road firing a handgun aimlessly and yelling.

Once on the scene, eyewitnesses told deputies that the suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Ricardo Antonio Hollinquest, ran into the wooded area behind his home, also in the 16000 block of Highway 80.

After hearing Hollinquest talking, deputies located him in the wooded area holding a 0.38 special handgun in one hand and an aluminum bat in the other, according to the arrest report. As the deputies approached Hollinquest, he reportedly started to point the bat at them.

Hollinquest became more agitated as more deputies arrived on the scene and began pointing the handgun at each deputy on the scene, the report said. Hollinquest reportedly refused to comply with the deputies and walked back into the wooded area where he could not be seen.

After a few minutes passed, Hollinquest walked toward deputies from the side, still holding the handgun, the report said. At that time, a K-9 officer was released and helped deputies take Hollinquest into custody.

EMS were called to the scene and determined the small lacerations sustained from the K-9 during the arrest were minor and not life threatening.

Following his arrest, Hollinquest reportedly told deputies he had been shooting his gun earlier in the day and was very skilled with his handgun. Deputies also located six used shell casings in the revolver of Hollinquest’s gun, according to the report.

Hollinquest also reportedly told deputies he would have taken his own life if he had extra ammunition.

Hollinquest was charged with seven counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting an officer and illegal use of weapons and transported to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

