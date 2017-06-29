Manhunt underway after suspect leads police on chase

A manhunt is underway in Webster Parish for a man wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies.

The search began after a vehicle authorities were chasing on U.S. Highway 79 wrecked near a truck stop on U.S. Highway 79 between Minden and Homer and the driver fled into the wooded area.

Police have been searching for the man after he reportedly fled after leading them on a high-speed chase earlier in the week that started in Minden and ended in Bienville Parish.

At this time, police haven’t released the suspect’s name.

