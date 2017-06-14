Marcus Wren to speak at Lions Club luncheon

The Minden Lions Club will welcome longtime Lion and World War II veteran Marcus Wren as guest speaker for Thursday’s weekly Lions Club Luncheon.

Wren will recount his life and the two years he spent defending his country.

Wren was born and raised in Minden. After graduating from Minden High School, Wren was drafted into the U.S. Army and placed in the 32nd infantry. He was deployed to the Philippines in 1945 where he spent the next six months fighting Japanese forces.

After Japan signed the peace treaty to end WWII on Sept. 2, 1945, Wren went to work liberating prisoners in Japan. When he returned home, Wren returned to school, majoring in dairy manufacturing at Louisiana State University.

After taking over his family’s dairy business, Wren’s Dairy, for his aging father, Wren then joined Sanitary Dairy where he served as assistant manager and sales manager, holding that post for 32 years.

The Minden Lions Club meets every Thursday at noon in the American Legion Hall on Pine Street.

