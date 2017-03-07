Mardi Gras Parade winners recognized

The Minden City Council recognized the winners of the 20th annual Mardi Gras Parade. Minden Main Street Board President Terry Gardner told the council this year’s parade was one of the best yet, with a record number of entries and hundreds of attendees. Gardner, along with Main Street Director Becky White, presented awards to parade winners.

Above, the Krewe des Ambassadeurs took home the Sweepstakes (Best Overall) Award. Right, MBL Bank was awarded as the Most Spirited Group Award. Other winners included MAR-C Industries with Best Small Float Award, Allazas Steppers with Best Marching Group, First United Methodist Church with Most Original/Creative Award and North Webster High School Band with the Best Marching Band Award.

