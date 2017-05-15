Marianna Johnson passed away on May 13, 2017, in Minden. She was a resident of Monroe most of her adult life, but resided in Minden for the last several years due to declining health.

Funeral services will be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden at 2 p.m. on May 15, 2017 with the Rev. Leon Boggs officiating. Visitation will be at Rose-Neath from 12:30 p.m. until service time Monday at Rose-Neath. Interment will follow at Gardens of Memory in Minden.

Marianna was born Feb. 7, 1927 in Monticello, Florida. Her parents, L.N. Johnson Sr. and Nell McDade Johnson predeceased her, as well as her brothers, Leslie Neill Johnson Jr. and his wife Claire, and James M. Johnson, her brother-in-law, Bill Harwood, her nieces, Anna Toadvin Seals and Kimberly Johnson, and her nephew, Bill Toadvin. She is survived by her sister, Joan Harwood of Farmerville, her brother, John D. (Johnny) Johnson and wife, Susie, Minden, her sister-in-law, Gail Johnson, Minden, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins, who were very special to her.

She earned a bachelor degree from Louisiana Tech, and a master’s degree from Ole Miss. She taught school in St. Martin, St. Tammany, and Webster parishes, and ended her teaching career at Neville High School in Monroe. Upon her retirement from teaching, she worked for the City of Monroe school system, and for the Norris law firm. She was a devoted Neville Tiger fan.

Marianna was loved and respected by all who knew her. She was devoted to her family, her fellow teachers, and her many treasured friends, and will be missed by all.

Memorials can be sent to First United Methodist Church, 3900 Loop Road, Monroe, LA 71201, or Lakeview United Methodist Church, 301 Lakeshore Drive, Minden, LA 71055.

