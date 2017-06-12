Marriage licenses applied for during May in Webster Parish

By
Minden Press-Herald
-

Barry Allen Riley and Desirea Roxanne Wages

Domiminie Delmetric Jones and Therah Lageorgette Newman

James Robert Dodson and Mary Ann Brasher

Christopher Clark Molten Jr. and Sharie Lanell Snowden

Rogers Brantley Jr. and Kimberly Renee Edwards

Garrett Tyler Vaughan and Ashley Ann Hollingsworth

Kyle Willis Allums and Jessica Shadonte Bridges

Shane Ross Bridges and Molly Kaye Callahan

Jeffrey Dewayne Clark II and Harlie Michelle Brunson

Davarea Dominique Deshun Moore and Tiianys Laterria Coleman

Brennan Chase Standokes and Asia Sky Alexander

Jeffrey Richard Freeman Kent and Elizabeth Elaine Hubbard

Lejon Yaphett Johnson and Armanda Jonette Whitaker

Austin Garrett Lay and Madison Claire Tyler

Jermaine Lajun Andy and Cynthia Marie Jiles

Alphonse Conrad Pipkins and Shermell Denise Scott

Timothy Scott Jennings and Leslie Danyail Bailey

Caleb Keith Basinger and Landy Leann James

Austin John Gonzales and Sarah Louise Miller

Bo Daniel Phillips and Whitney Erin Perryman

Alan Marville Lewis Jr. and Lakisha Danyale Thomas

Jerald Eugene Hash Jr. and Courtney Michelle Poole

William Walter Turman Jr. and Belinda Reyes

George Alvin Smith and Kelly Ranee Branch

Clayton Robert Bridges and Patience Nycole Greeson

Damien Deonte Thompson and Megan Tyerra Jones

Clayton Wayne Miller and Jennifer Marie Thompson

Taylor Woodson Murphy and Jessica Leann Hipp

