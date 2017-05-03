Marriage licenses applied for in April 2017

Jordan Matthew Greer and Kristi Elizabeth Ivie

Rigoberto Marron Vazquez and Melissa Irene Treadaway

Patrick Dillon Liles and Heather Danielle Broom

James Shea Harvey and Jessica Lynn Lewis

Bobby Joe Trainor and Marjorie Lanell Haverfield

Troy Lynn Coker and Cynthia Ann Calhoun

Rocky Keyon Mims and Stephanie Annette Hampton

Joshua Ryan McCormick and Taylor Alexis Spence

Claudy Woodrow Rodgers and Catherine Grace Bissell

Michael Wayne Stevens and Elizabeth Suzanne Shifflet

Terry Allen Vize and Lita Melissa Shaw

William Cody Wallace and Kayla Marie Balboni

Timmy Scott Moore and Debra Ann Gilbert

Christopher Andrew Moody and Rickeythia Quanette West

Robert Dewayne Brown and Chantrell Charron Barnes

James Cory Scott Jr. and Tristan Hunter Phelps

Brett Robert Boone Jr. and Elizabeth Nicole Cox

Christopher Ryan Tubbs and Lauren Taylor Brown

James Cameron Brunston and Tara Carys Welch

Danny Floyd Dendy Jr. and Anna Lee Frances Towns

Danny Ray Montang and Brandi Michelle Calhoun

Michael Glynn Sanders and Kaylee Elizabeth Maddox

Ryan Gamble Hale and Shelbi Kathleen Voorhies

Behn Evan Lanaux and Kelsey Elizabeth Hunter

Dalton Wayne Mathai and Emily Marie Young

Joshua Scott Stahl and Melody Elaine Hanson

Robert Irvin Jones and Jessica Shane Lockey

Jacob Weldon Davis and Tiffany Faith McCain

