Funeral services for Sister Martha Nell Flournoy Carter will be held Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Benevolent Funeral Home. Visitation will take place one hour before service.

Intermit will follow at Sheppard Street Cemetary.

Sister Martha was born March 3, 1945 in Minden to the late Perlie May Flournoy Gallien and the late Nelson Siah. “A special father that raised her the Thomas Gallien.”

She confessed Christ at an early age, uniting with the Valley Spring Baptist Church where she was baptized. She remained faithful through her entire life with Christ Jesus leading the way at the St. Rest Baptist Church (Shreveport), Pilgrim Baptist Church (Nyack, New York) and Mt. Calm Baptist Church in Minden until her death. “She loved to sing.”

She preceded her occupational life at Nyack Hospital in Nyack, Meadowview Nursing Home and retired from the Rose-Neath Funeral Home Minden.

She met the love of her life Mr. K’Arthur Carter of Minden. They were united in marriage Sept. 15, 1963 and to this union they were blessed with five sons and one daughter.

Martha departed this life April 17, 2017 and was preceded in death by (father) Nelson Siah, (mother) Perlie Mae Flournoy Gallian, (step-father) Thomas Gallien, (brother) Mayfield Siah, (four sons) Baby Flournoy, Justin Carter, Kevin Carter, Curtis Ray Carter.

She leaves to cherish her memories to (husband) K’Arthur Carter, (daughter) Cassandra Carter, (son) Robert T. Carter, (two step-children) Kim and Reggie, (sisters) Diane Barks (KS) Gwendolyn Ashley (CA) Lanora Jackson, Mattie Caldwell, Frances Sutton, (brother) Dewey Siah Doyline, (brother and sister in laws) Bobby & Rose Carter Minden, La., Armea and Rubin Johnson (FL), Betty McGel (NY), Lewis & Kay Carter (CA), Mary Carter, six grandchildren: Devin Gholston, Crystal Moore, Taylor Roberson, Railyn Carter, Kayla Carter, Curtis Ray Carter Jr., six great-grandchildren. A very special uncle Roy Flournoy and aunt Bessie Flournoy and a host of nieces, nephews.

Related

Comments

comments