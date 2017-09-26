Graveside services for Martha Roberta Hays, 65, of Minden, were held at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 at Bethany Cemetery in Coushatta. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Monday at Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home in Coushatta.

Ms. Hays was born Feb. 29, 1952 in Shreveport and passed away Sept. 21, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lillie Mae and Pat Hays; and Lizzie Hays; brother, Dean Murphy; and sister, Glenda Gieling.

Ms. Hays is survived by one daughter, Pam Bird Hensly; two sons, Ronnie Hays and Bobby Bird; two sisters, Norma D. Hickman and Dora Lee Lentz; 11 grandchildren: Robert “B.J.” Bird, Cody Herrera, Tiffany Hays, Corey Hays, Danielle Herrera, Chelsea Hays, Justin Norvil, Mariah Hays, Ronald Hays Jr., Carly Hays, and Ronald Charles McWilliams.

Pallbearers will be Tommy Lafitte, B.J. Bird and Corey Hays.

