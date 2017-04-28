A prayer service for Marty Denman will be held Friday, April 28, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden with Dr. Randy Hales officiating for everyone to come and celebrate his life with visitation continuing until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Minden with the Rev. Matt Cate officiating. Interment will follow at Gardens of Memory in Minden.

Marty was born July 17, 1962 in Minden and entered into rest April 26, 2017 in Shreveport. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife Blanche Callender Denman of Minden, daughter Carla Jean Downs and husband Jonathon of Minden, father Phil Denman of Shreveport, sister Kristi Jeter and husband Shane of Dothan, Alabama, brother Brian Denman and wife Melissa of Waco, Texas, granddaughter Winnie Faith Downs of Minden, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Mike Dick, Keith Callender, Wayne Callender, Robert Callender, Steve Walker and Randy Malone.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Brogdon, Michael Lewis, Chad Hammons, Freddie Williams and Ronnie Veitch.

The family extends a special thanks to Lillie Norton, Judy Vaughan, Shreveport Manor and Aime Hospice for the care given to their loved one.

