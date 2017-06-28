Mary Ellen Caldwell Dickerson passed away peacefully at the age of 76 on Saturday, June 24, 2017.

She was born on Oct. 16, 1940 in Shreveport.

She was passionate about genealogy, crafting and endless conversations on her back porch with family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary Ellen is survived by her spouse, John Dickerson of 22 years; her five children, Nell Neathery Hayes, Gary Neathery, Myra Neathery Brezeale, Lisa Neathery Tidwell and Lori Souter Bukoski; and two step-sons, Michael Dickerson and William Dickerson.

She is preceded in death by both her parents Leona and Sidney Caldwell.

A private memorial will be held with family.

