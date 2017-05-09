May 15 is Louisiana’s personal income tax deadline

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Revenue reminds taxpayers that next Monday is the deadline for filing individual income tax returns for 2016.

A news release notes May 15 is also the deadline for requesting an extension. Those allow more time to file tax returns, but payments after May 15 remain subject to penalties and interest.

A special extension is available for people whose home, critical tax records or main place of business is in a zip code hit by February’s tornadoes. In Livingston Parish, they’re 70447, 70454, 70462, 70706 and 70785; and in Orleans Parish, 70126, 70127, 70128 and 70129.

Such people can both file and pay by June 30. If they have an agreement to pay any other overdue taxes, those taxes must be paid by the agreement’s original date.

