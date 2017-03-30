MBL Bank announces staff changes

MBL Bank has announced several staff changes at its Minden branches.

Rickey Darst recently joined the Bank as a commercial lender. He has more than 36 years of experience in the banking industry. Darst served the past 20 years at Regions Bank, where he held such positions as senior vice president and commercial banker, city president, and consumer and commercial sales manager. He has established client relationships in Webster, Bossier, Caddo and Claiborne parishes.

Tony Powell has been appointed to the position of Consumer Lender/Secondary Market Mortgage Originator. In addition to his role as Secondary Market Mortgage Originator, Powell will be responsible for developing and servicing consumer loans, including auto, in-house residential mortgage loans, and personal loans. Powell joined the Bank in 2014.

Lindsay McClaran has been promoted to secondary market mortgage originator. McClaran joined the Bank in 2013 and has previously served as teller and customer service representative. In her new role, McClaran will be responsible for developing mortgage loans that will be sold and serviced on the secondary market.

Kristal Adams will transition from a customer service representative role to the operations department. She will be responsible for supporting back-office processing, internal controls and account reconciliation. Adams joined the Bank in 2006.

Kendall Shaw has been promoted to customer service representative. Shaw joined the Bank in 2015 as a teller at the Main Street branch location.

Lindy Ray has been promoted to customer service representative. Having previously worked for MBL Bank, Ray re-joined the Bank in 2015 as a teller at the Main Street branch location.

“These staffing additions and changes reflect our growth and ongoing commitment to serving the deposit and lending needs of both current and future customers,” MBL Bank President and CEO Jack E. Byrd Jr. said. “I hope you will join me in congratulating these associates.”

