Funeral services for Melba Moore Roberts will be held Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden with the Rev. Richard Methvin officiating. Interment will follow at Bistineau Cemetery in Heflin. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Melba was born Feb. 16, 1930 in Bienville Parish and entered into rest July 16, 2017 at her home in Minden surrounded by her family. She was a loving mother and grandmother to all. She loved to embroidery, sew, quilt, and spend time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Louie Moore, second husband Gus Roberts, parents, two brothers, one sister, grandsons, Jason Avery and Shannon Sampson.

She is survived by her sons, Roger Dale Moore and wife, Durinda of Heflin, Drew Moore and wife, Gayle of Heflin, daughters, Sandy McMillon and husband, Norman, Roxianne Eskew and husband, Lynn, and Karen Moore all of Minden, and brother, Jimmy Gay Davis and wife, Margaret of Federalway, Washington. She was blessed with 17 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Derek Moore, Chad Moore, Justin Holcomb, Ryan Moore, Dusty Lewis and Dale Davis.

Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Wallace, Brian Glover, Alex Collins and all great-grandchildren.

The family extends a special thanks to Dr. Joyce Feagin, Dr. Carl Hines, Dr. Stuart Blum and Aime Hospice for the love and care given to our mother.

Related

Comments

comments