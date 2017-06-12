Memorial services for Melita Futch will be held Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at 3 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden with Father Sebastian officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time Tuesday at Rose-Neath.

Melita was born Sept. 17, 1936 in San Juan Pueblo, New Mexico and entered into rest June 7, 2017, in Doyline. Melita was a retired LPN from Meadowview Nursing Home in Minden. She loved her family, dancing and her dog, Bit.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell Futch and brother, Tito Martinez.

She is survived by her sons, Lowell Edward Futch Jr. and wife, Dianne of Doyline, Kenneth Futch of Doyline, Vinson Futch and wife, Paula of Shreveport, daughter Sarah Thuman and husband, Randy of Earlville, Iowa, sisters, Rose Martinez and husband, Leo of Las Vegas, New Mexico, Nancy Ortiz and husband, Tom of Albuquerque, New Mexico, brother Ralph Martinez and wife, Amelia of Albuquerque, New Mexico, nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

