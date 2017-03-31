Meth, Ecstasy, fight lead to arrests

A car door strapped with a Bungee cord led to the arrest of a Minden woman on multiple drug charges.

Kandis Fuller, 31, of the 1100 block of East Street, was arrested for possession of schedule II (methamphetamine), possession of schedule III (Subutex), possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presences of a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia and unsafe driving condition.

Officer Josh Lavrinc stopped Fuller at the intersection of Lewisville Road and Davis Street Monday for unsafe driving conditions after he observed her driver’s door held shut with a Bungee cord, according to the arrest affidavit.

During a search of Fuller’s car, officers found a Subutex pill in a non-prescription bottle, the report said.

In an unrelated incident, a Minden man wanted on drug charges was arrested on additional drug charges after investigators reportedly found a crushed up pill in his pocket.

Delandry Winzer, 28, of the 600 block of Stone Street, was arrested for possession of synthetic marijuana (third offense), driving under suspension, resisting by flight, expired inspection sticker, warrant for criminal damage to property, warrant for disturbing the peace, illegal carrying of a concealed firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana (felony).

Minden police detectives arrested Winzer at a Talton Street residence on the above warrants Monday.

Following his arrest, detectives found a loaded 40-caliber pistol in Winzer’s waist band, a bag of suspected marijuana in his pocket along with scales, a crushed up pill believed to be Ecstasy and another unknown pill in a bag, according to the arrest affidavit.

The pills were sent to the crime lab for identification and Winzer could face additional charges pending the outcome of the tests, according to the report.

Winzer was transported to police headquarters for booking and transferred to BDCC.

In a separate arrest, a Minden man accused of choking a female family member is being held at BDCC.

Adam Moss, 53, of the 100 block of Yount Drive, was arrested for domestic abuse battery with strangulation.

Officers were dispatched to the Yount Drive residence Monday afternoon in reference to a disturbance.

When officers arrived, Moss reportedly told officers nothing happened.

While talking to the victim, she told officers that Moss slapped her across the face, pushed her down and choked her and hit her in the face while she was on the ground, according to the arrest affidavit.

Officers took photos of the alleged injuries on the victim’s face, neck and chest; Moss told officers it was only an argument, the report said.

Moss was placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters for booking before being transferred to BDCC. A probation and parole hold was also placed on Moss.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

