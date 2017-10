Coming home – that’s what Minden High School alumni did over the weekend for the annual homecoming festivities. An alumni tea was held at the school Friday allowing classmates from the classes of 1947, 1957, 1967, 1977, 1987, 1997 and 2007 to gather and reunite. Following a tea, the classes gathered downtown for the annual homecoming parade and then headed to ‘The Pit’ for each class to walk onto the field prior to kick off against the Bossier Bearkats.

