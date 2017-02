Minden High School will host its MHS Darling pageant at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the school auditorium. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. MHS Darling 2016 Mazie Lee will crown one of the following contestants: back row from left, Madeline Bethea, Sarah Dodd, Taylor Turner, Jacie Brenth and Charite Weston. Middle row, from left, are Kimberly Bolyer, Madeline Frye and Baylee Hough. Front row are Caroline Reno, Alexandra Reynolds and Kenzie Ellington.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print